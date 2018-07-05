President Trump is focusing on three prospective Supreme Court nominees, sources said Thursday, with conservatives divided on the candidates who have emerged.

Sources familiar with the selection process say Mr. Trump, after speaking with six judges, is looking in particular at federal appeals court judges Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett and Raymond Kethledge.

With Mr. Trump’s announcement coming Monday, some conservatives are taking aim at Judge Kavanaugh, of the Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, for rulings on abortion and Obamacare.

“Absolutely, there is cause for concern” about Judge Kavanaugh, a prominent conservative activist said on condition of anonymity.

But Judge Kavanaugh also has his defenders, among them Matt Schlapp, president of the American Conservative Union and CPAC.

“I want to hit the critics head-on,” Mr. Schlapp wrote Thursday in an op-ed for The Hill. “A few conservatives have raised concerns that Judge Kavanaugh will be ‘another John Roberts,’ who sounds great but lets down conservatives in the end…..the Kavanaugh-Roberts comparison is completely misplaced.”

He said Judge Kavanaugh has a 12-year record on the appeals court, much longer than Chief Justice Roberts, and his rulings show “dozens of textualist and originalist opinions.”

“Kavanaugh is not another Roberts; he’s another Scalia, Alito, or Gorsuch,” he wrote, referring to conservative justices.

Judge Kethledge, a former law clerk to the retiring Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, serves on the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Judge Barrett serves on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals and is a former professor at Notre Dame Law School.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.