Beryl is officially the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic season, the National Hurricane Center announced Friday.

The storm, described by the center as “tiny” and compact”, developed an eye early Friday morning.

Beryl is expected to dissipate by Monday at the latest, and currently poses no threat to islands or coastlines. However, the center warned that those in the Lesser Antilles should keep an eye on its development.

As of 5 am Friday, the center warned forecasting the storm’s path and strength will be tricky.

“Due to its very small size, there is greater-than-usual uncertainty in the analysis of Beryl’s current intensity. Confidence in the official intensity forecast is also much lower than normal,” a statement read, ” Rapid changes in intensity, both up and down that are difficult to predict are possible during the next couple of days.”

Another storm is forming off the coast of North Carolina. There is a 70 percent chance of a tropical depression forming within the next 48 hours.

“Environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for additional development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next couple of days,” forecaster Robbie Berg explained in a statement.





