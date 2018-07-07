Federal prosecutors on Friday moved to dismiss the government’s case against the final few dozen defendants facing rioting charges related to destructive protests held in D.C. during President Trump’s inauguration.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. filed motions in federal court effectively abandoning efforts to prosecute the last 39 supposed rioters awaiting trial in connection with the January 2017 “DisruptJ20” protest.

“After further review, the United States, in the exercise of its discretion, has determined that these matters should be dismissed without prejudice,” U.S. Attorney Jessie K. Lieu wrote in a court filing.

Police arrested 234 people during the demonstration and charged them with rioting, but subsequent attempts to secure convictions have fallen short. While 21 defendants pleaded guilty without going to trial, others who had their cases heard by juries have either been acquitted or had their charges dismissed.

“The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia believes that the evidence shows that a riot occurred on January 20, 2017, during which more than $100,000 in damage was caused to numerous public and private properties. The destruction that occurred during these criminal acts was in sharp contrast to the peaceful demonstrations and gatherings that took place over the Inauguration weekend in the District of Columbia, and created a danger for all who were nearby,” prosecutors said in a statement.

“Indeed, 21 people have pled guilty to charges for their conduct that day, including one to felony offenses. In light of the results in the cases brought to trial, however, the U.S. Attorney’s Office has now moved to dismiss charges” against the remaining defendants, the statement said.

Mark Goldstone, an attorney representing several of the alleged rioters, said he was “delighted that these cases were finally dismissed.”

“They never should have been brought, and to put defendants through this continuous agony since January 2017 is a terrible miscarriage of justice and a huge waste of taxpayers’ money,” Mr. Goldstone told BuzzFeed. “Hopefully, this will deter the Government from proceeding on a group-guilt theory that an individual protester is somehow criminally responsible, and facing decades in jail for the actions of every person attending that particular protest.”

“Obviously it’s a huge relief to have these charges dropped after an 18-month nightmare,” said defendant Michael Webermann. “However, it’s hard not to feel cynical about the enormous amount of power that prosecutors have to overcharge people, disrupt their lives, and then drop cases before having to face any consequences in court,” he told the Huffington Post.

Only one of the 21 people to plead guilty, Dane Powell, has served jail time, The Washington Post reported. He was sentenced last July to four months behind bars after pleading guilty to to rioting and assaulting a police officer.

Co-defendants who went to trial faced the possibility of 70 years imprisonment if convicted, Mr. Goldstone told The Post.





