Rudy Giuliani says he has “no concerns” about the possibility that President Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen will cooperate with federal investigators.

“Michael Cohen should cooperate with the government,” Mr. Giuliani said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” “We have no reason to believe he did anything wrong.”

Last week Mr. Cohen, who is being investigated for campaign finance violations and other financial crimes, said his “first loyalty” belongs to his family and country, leading to speculation that he may “flip” on the president.

Mr. Giuliani, who joined Mr. Trump’s legal team earlier this year, dismissed those concerns, saying there is no indication that the president is involved in the investigation into Mr. Cohen.

“I have no concerns that Michael Cohen is going to do anything but tell the truth,” he said.

He also said Mr. Trump believes Mr. Cohen should cooperate with federal investigators.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.