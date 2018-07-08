One of the vehicles involved in a crash that shut down a section of Interstate 66 in northern Virginia on Sunday morning had fled after a Secret Service officer tried to initiate a traffic stop in Washington, D.C.

The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene and remains at large.

“Today at 4:35 am, a Secret Service Uniformed Division Officer observed a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction on I Street NW, Washington, DC,” the Secret Service said in a statement tweeted by NBC Washington reporter/anchor Adam Tuss. “The Uniformed Division Officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop of the suspect vehicle; however, the vehicle failed to yield and exited onto I-66 traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes.

“A short time later, the suspect vehicle impacted another vehicle traveling eastbound on I-66. The driver of the suspect vehicle fled on foot and remains at large. A passenger in the suspect vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries, was taken into custody, and transported to the hospital. The driver of the impacted vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

“Secret Service personnel supported the Arlington County Police Department and the Virginia State Police with securing the crash scene. I-66 eastbound was closed for a period of time and all road closures have been lifted. This incident resulted in no impact to White House security operations or any Secret Service protectee. The Arlington County Police Department is the lead investigative agency for this incident and the Secret Service will continue to support the investigation.”

Fox 5 had reported that one of the drivers involved in the crash was a White House military pass holder, and that a manhunt was initiated after a person fled the scene.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: The Secret Service responds to a bad overnight crash involving injuries on I-66 in Arlington, that led to a manhunt when one person fled the scene. We’re told one of the drivers involved was a White House military pass holder. More on @fox5dc. pic.twitter.com/rVoTklxW7f — Anne Cutler (@AnneCutler) July 8, 2018

The crash occurred around 4:50 a.m. at Lee Highway in the eastbound lanes outside the Rosslyn Tunnel in Arlington, NBC Washington reported.

All traffic was diverted off I-66 at exit 73 as authorities worked the scene, but all lanes have since reopened.





