By Jay LeBlanc - The Washington Times - Updated: 8:14 a.m. on Sunday, July 8, 2018

The Secret Service is investigating a head-on crash that shut down a section of Interstate 66 in northern Virginia on Sunday morning, according to NBC Washington.

One of the drivers involved in the crash was a White House military pass holder, Fox 5 reported, and a manhunt was initiated after a person fled the scene.

The crash occurred around 4:50 a.m. at Lee Highway in the eastbound lanes outside the Rosslyn Tunnel in Arlington, NBC Washington reported.

All traffic was diverted off I-66 at exit 73 as authorities worked the scene, but all lanes have since reopened.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

 


