The Secret Service is investigating a head-on crash that shut down a section of Interstate 66 in northern Virginia on Sunday morning, according to NBC Washington.

I will say - it’s unusual that Secret Service would be working this crash. Stay tuned on this one. https://t.co/5eB1KrJwEg — Adam Tuss (@AdamTuss) July 8, 2018

One of the drivers involved in the crash was a White House military pass holder, Fox 5 reported, and a manhunt was initiated after a person fled the scene.

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: The Secret Service responds to a bad overnight crash involving injuries on I-66 in Arlington, that led to a manhunt when one person fled the scene. We’re told one of the drivers involved was a White House military pass holder. More on @fox5dc. pic.twitter.com/rVoTklxW7f — Anne Cutler (@AnneCutler) July 8, 2018

The crash occurred around 4:50 a.m. at Lee Highway in the eastbound lanes outside the Rosslyn Tunnel in Arlington, NBC Washington reported.

All traffic was diverted off I-66 at exit 73 as authorities worked the scene, but all lanes have since reopened.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.





