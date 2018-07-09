The nation has distinct impressions of the Supreme Court. Two-thirds of the public have an intense personal interest in President Trump’s choice for the next justice is important to them personally, while over half say that the highest court in the land plays favorites and gets too involved in politics, according to a new Economist.YouGov poll.

• 64 percent of Americans say the next choice of Supreme Court justice is “important to them personally”; 78 percent of Republicans, 52 percent of independents and 68 percent of Democrats agree.

• 53 percent overall say Supreme Court judgments “tend to favor some groups over others”; 42 percent of Republicans, 42 percent of independents and 54 percent of Democrats agree.

• 51 percent overall say the Supreme Court “gets too mixed up in politics”; 57 percent of Republicans, 47 percent of independents and 51 percent of Democrats agree.

• 48 percent of Americans have a favorable opinion of the U.S. Supreme Court; 69 percent of Republicans, 40 percent of independents and 42 percent of Democrats agree.

• 25 percent overall say the Supreme Court is impartial in its judgments ; 38 percent of Republicans, 21 percent of independents and 20 percent of Democrats agree.

The Economist/YouGov poll of 1,500 U.S. adults was conducted July 1-3.

In addition, voters want action. A new Rasmussen Reports survey found that 51 percent of likely U.S. voters say the U.S. Senate should move as quickly as possible to confirm the new justice. The survey also found that 87 percent rate the selection of a new Supreme Court as “important to their vote in November.”





