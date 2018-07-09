Some fans of The Bachelorette television show weren’t happy that President Trump’s prime-time announcement of his Supreme Court nomination was cutting into their show Monday night.

“Of course Trump decides to make his Supreme Court nominee announcement during @BacheloretteABC,” one female fan of the show tweeted. “I cannot handle Trump drama and Bachelorette drama at the same time! Actually, I cannot handle Trump drama at any time on any day.”

Another viewer, Guthrie Andres, wrote on Twitter, “If they interrupt The Bachelorette for Trump’s Supreme Court nomination then I am 100% done with this country.”

The show’s host, Chris Harrison, told viewers that they wouldn’t miss anything; the show would be “paused” for the president’s announcement and resumed in its entirety .

‏”To be safe you should extend your recordings of #TheBachelorette tonight by 30 minutes,” Mr. Harrison tweeted.





