Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer promised Monday to fight President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination “with everything I have.”

As Mr. Trump introduced Judge Brett Kavanaugh at the White House as his pick to succeed Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, Mr. Schumer issued a statement raising the stakes for the fight.

He said the battle will come down to abortion rights, and said he’s convinced Judge Kavanaugh, who sits on the federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., would vote to undermine the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that established a national right to abortion.

“The Senate has come together on a bipartisan basis to protect women’s reproductive rights and to protect health care for millions of Americans before – including those with pre-existing conditions. We need to do it again,” Mr. Schumer said.

“I will oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything I have, and I hope a bipartisan majority will do the same. The stakes are simply too high for anything less,” he said.





