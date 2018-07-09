President Trump rejected accusations on Monday from a New York Times report that said the U.S. worked against a breastfeeding amendment at the World Health Assembly.

Mr. Trump said the country “strongly supports” breastfeeding, but the issue the U.S. representatives had was with denying access to formula.

The failing NY Times Fake News story today about breast feeding must be called out. The U.S. strongly supports breast feeding but we don’t believe women should be denied access to formula. Many women need this option because of malnutrition and poverty. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2018

According to the report, the delegation fought against elements in the resolution that would have demanded member states “protect, promote and support breast-feeding” and restrict potentially dangerous infant foods.

The New York Times said the U.S. was “embracing the interests of infant formula manufacturers” and even threatened Ecuador and other countries with financial retaliation.

Russians eventually were the ones to introduce the legislation.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that babies be breastfed for at least six months, but also noted that those younger than that “get everything they need from breast milk or formula.”







Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.