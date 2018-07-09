The man who worked as Donald Trump’s personal driver for more than 25 years sued the Trump Organization on Monday for unpaid work he did for the billionaire real estate mogul and his family.

Noel Cintron told Bloomberg the Trump Organization owes him for roughly 3,300 hours of overtime work that went unpaid in the past six years, which is within the statute of limitations. He is seeking $200,000 in damages.

Mr. Cintron, who resides in Queens, New York, said he would work for President Trump and his family starting at 7 a.m. every day prior to the Secret Service taking over transportation services for Mr. Trump. He worked about 55 hours per week.

Mr. Cintron also said he was only given a raise twice.

According to Bloomberg, he was paid $62,700 in 2003 and then bumped to $68,000 in 2006. In 2010, he was given a $7,000 raise, but his health insurance benefits were cut.

Bloomberg also reports the former driver says the Trump Organization did not follow New York law by providing annual wage notices.

The Trump Organization disputes the allegations.

“Mr. Cintron was at all times paid generously and in accordance with the law. Once the facts come out we expect to be fully vindicated in court,” a spokesperson for the Trump Organization told The Washington Times.





