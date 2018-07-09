Less than half of the 102 young children separated from their parents at the border are likely to be reunited by Tuesday’s deadline, the American Civil Liberties Union said after the government’s latest court filings.

The government turned over a list of all 102 children under the age of 5 to the ACLU as part of an ongoing court case. The list, which is secret to protect the privacy of the families involved, details the circumstances of the children and their parents.

In a preview last week, the government said about 20 of the parents have already been deported and about 20 others had been released already — and they were having trouble tracking them down out in the community.

In about a dozen cases, the government was still trying to match a parent to a child.

“It’s extremely disappointing that the Trump administration looks like it will fail to reunite even half the children under 5 with their parents,” said Lee Gelernt, the ACLU’s chief lawyer on the case. “These kids have already suffered so much because of this policy, and every extra day apart just adds to that pain.”

U.S. District Judge Dana Sabraw has inserted himself deeply into the Trump administration’s decision-making, ordering all children who’d been separated as part of border enforcement to be reunited.

Children under 5 were supposed to be reunited by Tuesday, while children ages 5 to 17 must be reunited by July 26.





