“American Idiot” is climbing the British charts in the week President Trump is arriving for a visit.

Mr. Trump already is likely to be greeted by an expected 50,000-protester march and a 20-foot blimp caricaturing him as a baby in diapers.

And the British music scene joined in.

According to the New York Daily News, Green Day’s Iraq War protest song was the choice of a deliberate purchase- and streaming-campaign hoping to have it top the charts by the time Mr. Trump arrived Thursday.

Chart Data reported Monday that the song was already in the British Top 20.

“The campaign, dubbed ‘Make American Idiot Great Again,’ picked up steam on Twitter on an account that currently has more than 1,400 followers,” the Daily News reported.

The song reached No. 3 on the British charts on its initial 2004 release, far higher than it got on the Billboard Hot 100 in the U.S. (No. 61, though it topped the genre-rock chart).





