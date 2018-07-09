The Department of Justice on Wednesday filed a motion to terminate 19 outdated antitrust judgments that remain on the books years after they are no longer relevant.

The filing fulfills a pledge the government made in April to eliminate nearly 1,300 “legacy” judgments, dating back to 1981 or earlier, but likely remain open on court dockets across the country.

For example, one judgment the Justice Department seeks to strike down involves a 1926 judgment against the American Amusement Ticket Manufacturers Association. The association no longer exists and industry changes have made the 92-year-old court case irrelevant.

Another judgment from 1978 involves Pan American World Airways, Trans World Airlines and Lufthansa German Airlines, which settled allegations they conspired to fix airfare travel prices between the U.S. and Germany. Pan American and Trans World no longer exist as independent companies.

The Justice Department said the judgments should be terminated because defendants no longer exists, market conditions have changed or the judgment had been satisfied. It will continue to post judgments periodically for public comment.

“Today we have taken an important next step toward eliminating antitrust judgments that no longer protect competition,” said Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust, Makan Delrahim. “Today’s filing is the first of many that we will make in courts around the country in our effort to terminate obsolete judgments.”





