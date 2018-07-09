Marc Elrich won the Democratic primary for Montgomery County Executive by a razor-thin margin.

“Soon, we’ll need to turn our attention to the general election — we cannot take anything for granted,” Mr. Elrich said in a statement on Monday.

The Democratic candidate thanked his voters on Twitter.

It is an honor to have been chosen by Montgomery County’s Democrats to represent the party in the general election. Thank you to everyone who helped make our grassroots victory possible. pic.twitter.com/fQyxqJR46S — Marc Elrich (@Marc_Elrich) July 9, 2018

Mr. Elrich edged out one of his competitors, David Blair, by a mere 80 votes, according to the Montgomery County polling results. The difference had Mr. Elrich with 29.02 percent of the vote and Mr. Blair close behind at 28.95 percent.

The victor was backed by the Montgomery County Education Association.

Officials have until July 16 to certify the results, but it is possible for candidates to still call for a recount.





