The Women’s March opposes XX.

A pre-written — and poorly edited — statement from the Women’s March on President Trump’s Supreme Court nomination became the subject of mockery on Twitter on Monday night, including from Mr. Trump’s former press secretary.

The feminist group blasted out a statement shortly after Mr. Trump nominated Judge Brett Kavanaugh, saying him confimation would “further erode protections for almost every marginalized group in America.”

The introduction to the statement read “In response to Donald Trump’s nomination of XX to the Supreme Court of the United States.”

While the statement also spelled the judge’s name as “Cavenaugh,” the obviously pre-written placeholder characters “XX” caused much mirth on social media.

Journalist Salena Zito of the Washington Examiner “agreed” that “XX is the worst,” prompting an “explanation” from Twitter user “GallSueJoe” that “maybe they thought it was gonna be the woman, Amy Barrett.”

Ms. Zito’s dry sarcasm was retweeted by Sean Spicer, who was Mr. Trump’s chief spokesman at the start of his term, with the comment, “Agreed. Good thing he didn’t go with XX.”

The Women’s March wasn’t the only group to put out a pre-written statement betraying a certain rush to judgment.

The liberal group Democracy for America sent out a statement assuring people that “DFA will fight Kavanaugh, says she ‘represents a generational assault on justice, freedom, core democratic values.’”

