A New York man is facing federal charges for a an extensive, four-year cyberstalking campaign against a woman he briefly dated, the Department of Justice said Friday.

David Waldman, 50, of New York, faces one count of cyberstalking and two counts of sending interstate threats.

After the woman ended her several-month relationship with Mr. Waldman in April 2104, he targeted her with “voluminous posts” on a variety of social media platforms, prosecutors said.

The posts included fabricated claims the woman had been diagnosed with bipolar and narcissistic personality disorder, used drugs and was the victim of sexual abuse as a child, according to court documents.

He also is alleged to have sent email messages to the woman’s employer, accusing her of being a “habitual drug user” and claiming he would sue her for defamation, theft, illegal trespass, violating HIPPA and engaging in other “illegal behaviors.”

Mr. Waldman is also accused of sending the woman hundreds of text messages, voicemail messages and email messages. He also allegedly showed up at the victim’s apartment and office, threatening to injure, torture and sexually assault her, court documents said.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York is prosecuting the case.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.