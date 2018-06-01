OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) - Democratic candidates for governor get a chance to differentiate themselves and win over party activists at the state convention Friday.

The 10 candidates are slated to speak at the convention in Oshkosh where an estimated 1,500 party activists and leaders are to gather.

It will be the first time many Democrats will have seen the candidates who are vying for the chance to take on Republican Gov. Scott Walker in November.

The candidates are trying to break out ahead of the Aug. 14 primary.

There is no clear front-runner in the crowded field that includes a variety of state and local office holders and political newcomers.

Other speakers at the convention Friday include U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, other members of Congress and attorney general candidate Josh Kaul.





