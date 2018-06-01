President Trump appointed Rear Adm. Douglas Fears Friday as his new homeland security adviser, the latest staff change at the White House National Security Council.

White House national security adviser John R. Bolton said Adm. Frears “brings more than three decades of experience across a range of vital homeland security areas including counterterrorism, cybersecurity, and disaster response, to the NSC.”

“Doug will serve as the president’s homeland security advisor and my point person on an array of vital tasks ranging from overseeing the NSC cybersecurity directorate to coordinating the interagency efforts during disaster response,” Mr. Bolton said.

Adm. Fears has extensive experience in government and is a graduate of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, the U.S. Naval War College, and Harvard.

The move comes after Tom Bossert was ousted as Mr. Trump’s White House homeland security adviser this spring, shortly after Mr. Bolton took over for Gen. H.R. McMaster.

Adm. Fears has spent more than 30 years in the U.S. Coast Guard and had been serving as an acting homeland security adviser in recent weeks. He has been serving as senior director for resilience policy on the NSC staff. He also served on eight ships around the world, and served as commanding officer on three of those ships.





