President Trump on Friday called on Samantha Bee to be fired after she used an offensive term against his daughter, Ivanka Trump, this week.

“Why aren’t they firing no talent Samantha Bee for the horrible language used on her low ratings show? A total double standard but that’s O.K., we are Winning, and will be doing so for a long time to come!” Mr. Trumptweeted.

The comedian called Ms. Trump a “c—t” earlier this week in her monologue after the president’s daughter and adviser posted a picture of herself with her son. Ms. Bee thought the photo was insensitive amid reports that those crossing the border illegally were being separated from their children after being detained.



“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless c—t!” Ms. Bee said during her show.

She later apologized in a tweet.

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” Ms. Beetweeted.

