President Trump slammed the Russia investigation Friday for costing taxpayers a near $17 million figure.

“A.P. has just reported that the Russian Hoax Investigation has now cost our government over $17 million, and going up fast. No Collusion, except by the Democrats!” Mr. Trump tweeted.

The report, released late Thursday by the Department of Justice, is the second financial statement filed since the case began over a year ago. The total estimated cost of the two reports is just under $17 million, listed at $16.6 million.

The breakdown of costs shows that Mr. Mueller’s direct expenditures were over $4.5 million, with $2.7 million of that in salaries for staff. Indirect costs for other Justice officials associated with the case is $5.4 million, but the report notes these are people not under Mr. Mueller’s direct supervision.

Republicans are calling on investigators to wrap up the ongoing investigation into collusion claims between the Trump campaign and Russia soon.

