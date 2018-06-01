Jason Sullivan, a social media consultant who worked for President Trump’s former election campaign adviser Roger Stone, appeared Friday before a grand jury convened by special counsel Robert Mueller as part of his investigation into the 2016 White House race.

Mr. Sullivan was spotted arriving at D.C. federal court Friday morning after receiving a pair of subpoenas last month requesting his participating in the special counsel’s probe, several news outlets reported.

Knut Johnson, an attorney for Mr. Sullivan, left the courthouse with his client about three hours later but declined to discuss what happened inside, ABC News reported.

“It would be inappropriate for Mr. Sullivan to make any comments on what has happened and what is happening,” Mr. Johnson told ABC. “He’s going to fully comply with all legal requests made to him for information and he’s done nothing wrong.”

“We can’t get into that,” the attorney added when pressed for specifics, ABC reported.

Mr. Sullivan received a pair of subpoenas last month issued by Mr. Mueller requesting documents and his appearance before a federal grand jury, Mr. Johnson said at the time.

Mr. Sullivan worked in 2016 for The Committee to Restore America’s Greatness, a pro-Trump political action committee created by Mr. Stone after he parted ways with the Trump campaign in 2015, and received a total of $3,000 from the PAC in the months before Election Day, according to federal records.

The Russian government interfered in the 2016 race to help elect Mr. Trump over Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, according to U.S. intelligence officials, and the special counsel’s office is investigating matters including any possible ties between the president’s campaign and Russia.

Mr. Stone claimed during the race that he was in touch with Julian Assange, the publisher of the WikiLeaks website that released documents damaging to the Clinton campaign leading up to Election Day, and he previously told The Washington Times that he exchanged private internet messages with Guccifer 2.0, an internet persona that also released documents during the race through their Twitter account and website.

Russian state-sponsored actors sourced the documents published by WikiLeaks and were behind the Guccifer 2.0 account, according to U.S. intelligence officials.

“I categorically deny any involvement or knowledge of any collusion, coordination or conspiracy to affect the 2016 election with the Russians or anyone else,” Mr. Stone told The Times previously.





