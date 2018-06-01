Former CIA Director John Brennan won’t be biting his tongue when it comes to being critical of President Trump, he said in an op-ed Friday, comparing the president to a snake-oil salesman.

In the opinion piece for The Washington Post, Mr. Brennan, who touted working for four presidents, said Mr. Trump was unlike any of them, using a Twitter handle to “burnish his brand and misrepresent reality.”

The president, Mr. Brennan said, “has shown highly abnormal behavior by lying routinely to the American people without compunction, intentionally fueling divisions in our country and actively working to degrade the imperfect but critical institutions that serve us.”

Mr. Brennan has come under fire recently from conservatives, who have accused him of lying about surveillance on the Trump campaign during the 2016 election.





