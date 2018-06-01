House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady said Friday that he thinks the new tariffs President Trump proposed targets the wrong consumers.

“These tariffs, I believe, hit the wrong target. Europe, Canada, Mexico are not the problem. China and its trans-shipments and unfair practices are. In fact, Canada, Mexico and Europe, they’re great customers of our made in America products, including steel. They’re great suppliers. They allow us to become more competitive,” Mr. Brady, Texas Republican, said on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

He said that the focus should remain on China and that the other countries and areas — specifically Europe, Canada and Mexico — ought to be exempt. He did say that Vice President Mike Pence’s goal to renegotiate NAFTA — the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement — should still continue.

“I think one of the most pro-growth things the administration can do to maximize the growth from tax reform is a new modern NAFTA, because I think there are big economic wins for America in that type of an agreement,” Mr. Brady said.





