Larry Kudlow, the director of the president’s National Economic Council, said Friday that the new tariffs were not so much a trade war as a family feud.

“It’s a trade dispute among family members, and all the doors are open, all the communication lines are open,” Mr. Kudlow said on Fox Business Network.

President Trump’s move Thursday to proceed with tariffs on steel and aluminum from the European Union, Canada and Mexico stoked trade war fears around the globe.

The targets of Mr. Trump’s tariffs all responded with threats of higher tariffs on U.S. goods.

Mr. Kudlow insisted it was a necessary trade negotiation to get better deals for the U.S.

“Discussions are ongoing,” he said. “Whether these tariffs are finalized or not, I don’t want to predict, but I just want to say the president wants fairness and he wants reciprocity.”

Mr. Kudlow, who espoused free-trade policies before joining the White House, said he fully supported the president’s earlier tweet on trade, especially where Mr. Trump said he wanted to “open markets” and “take down barriers.”

Mr. Trump tweeted: “Canada has treated our Agricultural business and Farmers very poorly for a very long period of time. Highly restrictive on Trade! They must open their markets and take down their trade barriers! They report a really high surplus on trade with us. Do Timber & Lumber in U.S.?”





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.