Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg said Friday that he has launched his own effort to reduce greenhouse gases, but added that he hopes President Trump decides to take action on the issue as well.

“He changes his mind. He changes it frequently,” Mr. Bloomberg, New York independent, said on CBS “This Morning.” “Hopefully, he’ll come around and do something that makes some sense.”

Mr. Bloomberg said that a lack of attention to climate change, or global warming, is tangible in people’s health today. He is currently working to go around Mr. Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord by launching a new $70 million effort called American Cities Climate Challenge. The challenge will aim to meet the greenhouse gas reduction standards laid out in the agreement by 20 U.S. cities that are a part of the effort.

“If you don’t worry about the future, just worry about you and your family today and you’ll do the same thing,” Mr. Bloomberg said.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.