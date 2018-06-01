Nathan Larson, a candidate running for Congress in the November midterm elections, wrote about raping children on websites he created for pedophiles, HuffPost reported Thursday.

An accountant and convicted felon, Mr. Larson is running as an independent candidate seeking the U.S. House seat currently held by incumbent Rep. Barbara Comstock, Virginia Republican.

Mr. Larson, 37, admitted in an interview that he ran now-defunct websites that hosted forums geared towards pedophiles, suiped.org and incelocalypse.today, HuffPost reported.

On those sites and others, Mr. Larson penned numerous posts endorsing child rape and other forms of sexual abuse, the report said.

“A lot of people are tired of political correctness and being constrained by it,” Mr. Larson said when questioned about the posts. “People prefer when there’s an outsider who doesn’t have anything to lose and is willing to say what’s on a lot of people’s minds.”

According to HuffPo, Mr. Larson admitted being a pedophile after reporters asked him if he engages in the act or merely writes about it.

“It’s a mix of both. When people go over the top there’s a grain of truth to what they say,” he said.

The term “pedophile” is “vague” and “just a label,” he told HuffPost, adding that it’s “normal” for men to be attracted to underage women.

Both suiped.org and incelocalypse.today were taken offline earlier this week after the company hosting both domains was contacted by Babe.com, a website that first linked Mr. Larson to the posts, and HuffPost contacted the congressional hopeful after learning that his campaign website shared an internet protocol (IP) address with the sites.

“I just want to bang my daughter,” Mr. Larson wrote in a 2017 post he admitted penning on Suiped.org. “Don’t forget: feminism is the problem, and rape is the solution,” he wrote on another site, HuffPost reported.

Mr. Larson was convicted in 2009 for ‘threatening the president of United States,’ according to court documents, and he subsequently severed 16 months in federal prison.

Virginia previously barred convicted felons from seeking office and voting, but the state’s former governor, Terry McAuliffe, restored those rights in 2016.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.