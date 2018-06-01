The conservative fundraising group Americans for Prosperity released an ad Friday backing Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat, for supporting the bill rolling back the regulations on community banks.

“Congress achieved a significant milestone in lifting some of the toughest restrictions Dodd-Frank placed on small banks and their consumers. This was a bipartisan effort made possible by lawmakers like Heidi Heitkamp who put politics aside to work together,” Tim Phillips, president for Americans for Prosperity, said in a statement, CNBC reported.

The digital ad thanks the North Dakota senator for voting in favor of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief and Consumer Protect Act last week. The bill aims to lessen the regulatory burden on banks with less than $100 billion.

This comes just a couple months after the network backed by David and Charles Koch launched a major ad campaign against Ms. Heitkamp for voting against the tax bill. She is considered a vulnerable Democrat in the upcoming midterm cycle and a top target for Republicans.





