PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - Rhode Island is set to join its neighbors in banning devices that enable semi-automatic weapons to mimic a fully automatic one.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo will sign the bump stock ban bill Friday. Raimondo is also signing a “red flag” bill that will allow law enforcement to request orders to temporarily remove guns from people it deems dangerous.

The proposals cleared the last hurdle in the General Assembly on Thursday. Lawmakers in Connecticut enacted a bump stock ban Thursday. Massachusetts did so last year.

Bump stocks were used in the shooting at a Las Vegas concert that left 58 people dead.

Florida, Maryland and Vermont have also passed red flag laws since the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Raimondo says the laws will make Rhode Island a safer state.





