Gov. Ricardo Rossello said Friday that despite months of hard work, Puerto Rico is still not fully prepared for the upcoming hurricane season.

“Unfortunately, it is a true fact that if another hurricane does come to Puerto Rico, even though we’ve lifted the energy grid, it takes time to modernize the energy grid. I am passing a bill so that we can transform the energy grid in Puerto Rico, make it more modern, make it more resilient,” Mr. Rossello, a Democrat, said on CNN.

He said that if the inaccurate death totals from Hurricane Maria and Hurricane Irma last year were due to officials withholding the information, there will be consequences.

“If that was the case, there will be hell to pay,” he said, adding that he signed an executive order allowing that information to be made public.

The island is still recovering from last year’s storms as it braces for the pending hurricane season.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.