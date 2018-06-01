A hedge-fund manager with ties to Jared Kushner has come to the attention of special counsel Robert Mueller for meetings he held with foreign officials and associates of then President-elect Donald Trump, according to NBC News.

The exclusive report, which cites several unnamed sources, suggests Richard Gerson, the New York hedge-fund manager, is linked to businessman George Nader, who was responsible for setting up a secret meeting between Trump associate Erik Prince and officials from Russian and the United Arab Emirates.

According to NBC News, Mr. Gerson was in the Seychelles in January of 2017, two weeks before Mr. Trump’s inauguration, when he met with Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of Abu Dhabi.

A few weeks prior, Mr. Gerson had allegedly attended a meeting in New York with the Crown Prince and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn; Mr. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, who serves as a senior adviser to the president; as well as Mr. Trump’s chief strategist adviser Steve Bannon.

Mr. Gerson’s spokesperson declined to comment about his meeting with the Crown Prince, but told NBC News Mr. Gerson had no part in the meeting between Mr. Prince and officials from the UAE and Russia.

“Mr. Gerson was on vacation in the Seychelles prior to the meeting you reference. He knew nothing about the meeting, had left before the meeting was reported to have taken place, and has never met or communicated with Erik Prince,” the spokesman told NBC News.

The spokesman also said Mr. Gerson, for his part, escorted British Prime Minister Tony Blair to the earlier meeting in New York.





