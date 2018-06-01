THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) - Some south Georgia residents are challenging a road widening.

The Thomasville City Council voted 3-2 on May 14 for the widening, but the Thomasville Times-Enterprise reports that lawyers hired by opponents demand that the city reverse the action.

That’s because the matter wasn’t placed on the council’s agenda beforehand, meaning residents didn’t know officials would vote. Opponents say that violates state law and ask Georgia Attorney General Christopher Carr to investigate.

City attorney Tim Sanders says he doesn’t know if the city will rescind the vote.

Thomasville seeks to widen the road from two lanes to three. Mayor Greg Hobbs referred to a plan in the May 14 meeting, but opponents say no traffic or engineering study exists.

Opponents also want records of phone calls and emails among city officials.

___

Information from: Thomasville Times-Enterprise, http://timesenterprise.com/





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC.