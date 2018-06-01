By Sally Persons - The Washington Times - Friday, June 1, 2018

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said Friday that the health of the economy is about perception, and from the most recent jobs report, people seem to be feeling confident.

“People like what they see. They like the president’s tax cuts, and I think all indices seem to be going in the right direction in terms of people feeling that economically the country’s heading in the right direction,” Mr. Spicer said on Fox Business.

The U.S. economy added 223,000 jobs in May and unemployment dropped to 3.8 percent from 3.9 percent in April.

