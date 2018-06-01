JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on the resignation of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local):

Noon

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens is signing various bills into law in the final hours before he resigns from office.

First lady Sheena Greitens tweeted a message Friday saying her husband had signed two bills containing provisions “to help Missouri’s vulnerable kids.” Her tweet includes a photo of Greitens signing the legislation.

One measure increases the age at which teenagers are automatically charged as adults from 17 to 18. The other repeals a deadline to file charges for sex crimes against children.

The bills also contain provisions on foster care and adoption proceedings.

Greitens has said he will resign by 5 p.m. Friday. He had faced potential impeachment proceedings over allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.

11:20 p.m.

An attorney for groups supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens wants a judge to reverse his order to turn over documents to a House investigatory committee.

Attorney Catherine Hanaway filed a court motion Friday asserting that the House panel created to look into allegations against the Republican governor no longer has authority to demand documents because Greitens is resigning at 5 p.m. Friday.

Earlier this week, Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ordered Greitens’ campaign committee and a pro-Greitens nonprofit called A New Missouri to comply with a legislative subpoena by Friday.

The House still wants to enforce the subpoena for records of potential coordination between Greitens, his campaign and the nonprofit organization.

10:50 a.m.

Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Parson says he wants to assure people “that everything’s fine” as he takes over for a governor who is resigning amid scandal.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has said he will resign at 5 p.m. Friday.

Parson, who is also a Republican, is to be sworn in as governor shortly thereafter.

In an interview Friday with KMOX radio, Parson said he has developed the experience and wisdom to handle tough situations from a career as a sheriff, lawmaker, farmer and business owner.

Parson is planning to attend a prayer service later Friday. He’s inviting only a limited number of family and friends to his inauguration because he says the state is in “a healing process.”

Greitens had faced potential impeachment over sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.

10:30 a.m.

Missouri first lady Sheena Greitens is thanking the state’s residents ahead of her husband’s resignation as governor.

Sheena Greitens, who is married to Gov. Eric Greitens, tweeted Friday morning that, “it has been an honor & privilege to serve as First Lady of my adopted state.”

During her husband’s tenure she pushed for reforms to the state foster care system, and the Legislature passed several changes in May, including extending the amount of time agencies have to keep abuse records.

She is an assistant political science professor at the University of Missouri.

Gov. Eric Greitens will resign at 5 p.m. Friday amid mounting investigations into his personal and private life. Mike Parson, the state’s lieutenant governor, is set to take the oath of office soon after.

10 a.m.

A Missouri judge has ordered outgoing Gov. Eric Greitens to direct his staff to preserve evidence on their phones for a lawsuit over the use of a secretive messaging app.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem also ordered Greitens‘ office to compile a list of staffers who downloaded the Confide app, their phone numbers and usernames. The deadline is Friday at 1 p.m.

At issue is a lawsuit filed by an attorney who argues that top governor’s office staff violated the state’s records-retention laws by using the app. The app automatically deletes messages after they are read and prevents recipients from saving, forwarding, printing or taking screenshots of messages.

Beetem issued the order late Thursday, a day before Greitens is set to resign. The judge says the goal is to help in gathering evidence for later use in the lawsuit.

12 a.m.

Missouri is getting a new leader as its scandal-plagued governor steps down, elevating the lieutenant governor to the top job.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens has said he will resign at 5 p.m. Friday.

Republican Lt. Gov. Mike Parson is to be sworn in shortly thereafter during a low-key ceremony in the governor’s office.

Greitens‘ resignation is part of a deal with the St. Louis prosecutor to drop a felony charge alleging misuse of a charity donor list to raise money for his gubernatorial campaign.

Greitens also had faced the prospect of legislative impeachment. And he still faces the potential for a special prosecutor to refile a charge alleging sexual misconduct in an extramarital affair.

Parson will serve the remainder of Greitens‘ term, which runs until 2021.





