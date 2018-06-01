President Trump slammed Canada Friday for not treating agricultural companies fairly.

“Canada has treated our Agricultural business and Farmers very poorly for a very long period of time. Highly restrictive on Trade! They must open their markets and take down their trade barriers! They report a really high surplus on trade with us. Do Timber & Lumber in U.S.?” Mr. Trumptweeted.

Mr. Trump has made trade negotiations a top focus of his administration, imposing new tariffs, and promising to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement. The tariffs on steel and aluminum have been extended for U.S. allies, including Canada, for 30 days.





