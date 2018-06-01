President Trump announced Friday that his denuclearization summit will take place as originally planned on June 12 in Singapore.

Emerging from a more than hourlong Oval Office meeting with a top North Korean official, Mr. Trump told reporters that the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is back on.

“You people are going to have to travel, because you’ll be in Singapore on June 12,” he told reporters awaiting word of the meeting. “I think we’re going to have a relationship, and it will start on June 12.”

He said a deal won’t be signed on that date, but the summit will be the start of “a process.”

North Korean vice chairman Kim Yong-chul arrived at the White House Friday afternoon bearing a letter for Mr. Trump from Mr. Kim. They met with Mr. Pompeo and others in the Oval Office, discussing international sanctions and the possible terms of an agreement.

“They asked about sanctions,” Mr. Trump said. “I look forward to the day when I can take the sanctions off.”

The letter from North Korea’s leader came in response to Mr. Trump’s overture for Mr. Kim to call or write him if he decided to end Pyongyang’s “open hostility” toward the U.S.

After the Oval Office meeting, Mr. Trump initially told reporters it was an “interesting” letter, but later acknowledged he had yet to open it.

“I may be in for a big surprise, folks,” he joked.

It was the first visit to the White House by a North Korean official since 2000. Kim Yong-chol came from New York City, where he wrapped up two days of meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as the two nations sought to get the summit back on track.

The U.S. wants North Korea to commit to “complete, verifiable and irreversible” abandonment of its nuclear weapons and missile programs.

Mr. Trump downplayed expectations for his initial meeting with Kim Jong-un.

“It’s a getting-to-know-you meeting plus,” he said.





