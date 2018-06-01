President Trump announced Friday that his denuclearization summit will take place as originally planned on June 12 in Singapore.

Emerging from a more than hourlong Oval Office meeting with a top North Korean official, Mr. Trump told reporters that the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is back on.

“You people are going to have to travel, because you’ll be in Singapore on June 12th,” he told reporters awaiting word of the meeting. “I think we’re going to have a relationship, and it will start on June 12.”

He said a deal won’t be signed on that date, but the summit will be the start of “a process.”

North Korean vice chairman Kim Yong-chul arrived at the White House Friday afternoon bearing a letter for Mr. Trump from Mr. Kim. They met with Mr. Pompeo and others in the Oval Office, discussing international sanctions and the possible terms of an agreement.

“They asked about sanctions,” Mr. Trump said. “I look forward to the day when I can take the sanctions off.”





