The White House celebrated another strong jobs report Friday, saying the 18-year-low in the jobless rate is further proof that President Trump’s economic policies are working.

Vice President Mike Pence tweeted, “Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! Once again, the economy is growing jobs under @POTUS Trump.”

Mr. Pence noted that employers added 223,000 new jobs in May, making it “3,405,000 jobs since Election Day.”

“America is making a comeback,” he said.

The vice president also noted that May’s 3.8 percent unemployment rate was the lowest since April 2000.

“And hasn’t been lower since 1969,” Mr. Pence tweeted. “HISTORIC! The Trump administration will keep fighting to create even more jobs for the American people!”

The strong hiring in May easily beat Wall Street’s expectations, as the unemployment rate fell from 3.9 percent in April.

Jobs! Jobs! Jobs! Once again, the economy is growing jobs under @POTUS Trump. 223,000 new jobs in May and 3,405,000 since Election Day. America is making a comeback. https://t.co/ClglV3bBx8 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) June 1, 2018

At 3.8%, the unemployment rate has fallen to its lowest point since April 2000. And hasn’t been lower since 1969. HISTORIC! The Trump administration will keep fighting to create even more jobs for the American people! https://t.co/jcP63968cD — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) June 1, 2018





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.