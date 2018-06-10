Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California rejected President Trump’s call for the Group of Seven nations summit to let Russia back in, saying Vladimir Putin hasn’t shown contrition for rogue behavior.

Mr. Trump’s call shocked other foreign leaders, who had kicked Russia out of the club of industrialized nations four years ago after Moscow illegally annexed Crimea.

Ms. Feinstein, a Democrat, said Russia hasn’t taken responsibility for the 2014 takeover.

“Russia has not yet apologized. Russia has not yet said, ‘This will never happen again,’” Ms. Feinstein told CNN’s State of the Union.

Larry Kudlow, the White House’s chief economic adviser, said Russia may have a poor record but shouldn’t be shut out of diplomatic talks.

“That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t talk with them,” Mr. Kudlow told CNN. “That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t deal with them.”

Mr. Trump’s stance on Russia earned a tongue-lashing from Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska Republican who called Mr. Trump’s comments “weak.”

Yet the president insisted that his predecessor was the weak one for tolerating Russia’s aggression.

“Crimea was let go during the Obama administration,” he said. “And, you know, Obama can say all he wants, but he allowed Russia to take Crimea. I may have had a much different attitude.”





