Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California said President Trump, at a minimum, must let North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un know that his nuclear ambitions are “a real problem for us” and set the table for talks that dismantle the threat.

Mr. Trump landed in Singapore on Sunday for the historic summit. Mr. Kim arrived in a Chinese jumbo jet earlier in the day.

“I think the president does have a chance to put in motion meaningful dialogue,” Ms. Feinstein, a Democrat, told CNN’s State of the Union.

“The minimum is an understanding that this is a real problem for us, we will not let that problem stand, and the only alternative is to sit down and come up with an agreement — and also make it such that there is an incentive for North Korea to do that,” she said.

Ms. Feinstein was among top Democrats who urged Mr. Trump to follow a set of five conditions in striking a deal, including that it be permanent. That’s a departure from President Obama’s Iran deal, which had sunsetting provisions.

Ms. Feinstein said the North Korean dictator’s push for an intercontinental ballistic missile is a “clear and present danger” to the U.S., so she wanted to see more stringent conditions.





