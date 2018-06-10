SINGAPORE — President Trump walked off of Air Force One in Singapore on Sunday and moved one step closer to his historic summit with North Korea leader Kim Jong-un.

All the players are now in place for the summit, with Mr. Kim having arrived in a Chinese jumbo jet earlier in the day.

They will meet Tuesday. It will be the first time a U.S. president sits down with a North Korean leader when Mr. Trump presses for an agreement for North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

The president has said that the summit is a “one-shot” opportunity for Mr. Kim step away from the nearly 70-year confrontation with the U.S. and embark on a new era of peace and prosperity for his country.

Hard bargaining awaits Mr. Trump and Mr. Kim.

At Paya Lebar Air Base, Mr. Trump exited Air Force One alone and paused briefly atop the gangway to wave to a crowd of reporters.

He was greeted on the tarmac by Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan and other Singapore officials, as was Mr. Kim several hours earlier.

A reporter shouted out a questions about how Mr. Trump feels about the high-stakes summit.

“Very good,” he replied.





