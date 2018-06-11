Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy stood with President Trump’s hard-line trade policies after Sunday’s conclusion of the G-7 summit.

While Mr. Cassidy did not necessarily support placing tariffs on certain allies, he did agree with the president that the U.S. is at a disadvantage.

The Republican senator explained that the president was attempting to change policies rooted in the fallout of World War II. These trade agreements set up relationships that minimized U.S. exports on behalf of imports from allies — which was aimed to contain the USSR, which “doesn’t exist anymore.”

Mr. Cassidy did not agree with the president’s rhetoric following the summit, but agreed with an old saying “nothing is accomplished by a reasonable man.”

“I don’t know if we’re going to be able to readjust long-standing agreements without a certain amount of tension,” he said.

Mr. Cassidy denied that the president is bringing the U.S. closer to Russia than our European allies. The senator pointed out that U.S. troops were fighting Russia, but cooperating with Germany.

“That is a seeming that is not true,” Mr. Cassidy said on CNN Monday morning, “Seeming is not reality.”





