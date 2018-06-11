The Washington Capitals will be honored for their Stanley Cup victory with a parade Tuesday starting at 11 a.m. in the city.

The parade will start at the corner of Constitution Avenue and 17th Street NW. The route travels 10 blocks east to 7th Street and takes a right turn toward the National Mall, where the event will conclude with a rally.

The city is encouraging fans who wish to attend to use the Metro or a rideshare service because parking will be limited. Parking restrictions will be in effect from 6:30 p.m. Monday till 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on several city blocks around Constitution, Independence and Pennsylvania Avenues; the full list can be found on dc.gov.

The city is offering safety updates and alerts via text; fans can sign up for these by texting “ALLCAPS” to 888777.

Mayor Muriel Bowser is expected to attend the rally.

“We are all DC Proud of the effort, tenacity and determination our beloved Capitals displayed all season long, capturing their first-ever Stanley Cup,” Mrs. Bowser said in a statement after the Capitals won Game 5. “What happened in Vegas tonight won’t stay there, and the Sports Capital can’t wait to celebrate with the team in the days to come.”

The weather should hold out for the parade, with a forecast of sun, a high temperature of 77 degrees and only a 7 percent chance of precipitation Tuesday.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.