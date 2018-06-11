The Washington Capitals will be the focal point of Tuesday’s Stanley Cup parade in the streets of Washington, but they won’t be the only ones in on the fun.

Mayor Muriel Bowser and other members of the D.C. City Council will take part, as well as Capitals alumni and several local bands.

The Eastern High School “Blue and White Marching Machine,” the Ballou High School Majestic Knights and the D.C. Fire Department Emerald Society Pipes & Drums will march in the parade.

At about 11:25 a.m., four F-16 Fighting Falcons from the D.C. Air National Guard will perform a flyover of the parade route, taking a path up the Potomac River.

Fatima Al Ali, a Capitals superfan from the United Arab Emirates who visited the team in February 2017, will participate. Fans who have held season tickets since 1974, the Capitals’ inaugural season, are also invited to attend.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. at the corner of Constitution Avenue and 17th Street NW and conclude on the National Mall. Official Stanley Cup Champion apparel will be sold on the west curbs at 9th Street NW and 6th Street NW.





