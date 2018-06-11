President Trump lashed out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Twitter Sunday night over their disagreement on trade tariffs.
Mr. Trump’s series of tweets came after he attended the G-7 Summit in Canada, arguing for the United States to be treated more fairly when it comes to trade and implementing tariffs to make it a more equal playing field.
Mr. Trudeau, though, said Canada would move forward with retaliatory measures in response to tariffs on metal.
The president also referenced the cost of NATO during his tweets calling for fair trade. The U.S. funds roughly a quarter of the entire cost of NATO, although there are 28 member countries.
