President Trump lashed out at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Twitter Sunday night over their disagreement on trade tariffs.

Mr. Trump’s series of tweets came after he attended the G-7 Summit in Canada, arguing for the United States to be treated more fairly when it comes to trade and implementing tariffs to make it a more equal playing field.

Mr. Trudeau, though, said Canada would move forward with retaliatory measures in response to tariffs on metal.

Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal. According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with U.S. (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270%. Then Justin acts hurt when called out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

Why should I, as President of the United States, allow countries to continue to make Massive Trade Surpluses, as they have for decades, while our Farmers, Workers & Taxpayers have such a big and unfair price to pay? Not fair to the PEOPLE of America! $800 Billion Trade Deficit… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

The president also referenced the cost of NATO during his tweets calling for fair trade. The U.S. funds roughly a quarter of the entire cost of NATO, although there are 28 member countries.

….And add to that the fact that the U.S. pays close to the entire cost of NATO-protecting many of these same countries that rip us off on Trade (they pay only a fraction of the cost-and laugh!). The European Union had a $151 Billion Surplus-should pay much more for Military! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018

….Germany pays 1% (slowly) of GDP towards NATO, while we pay 4% of a MUCH larger GDP. Does anybody believe that makes sense? We protect Europe (which is good) at great financial loss, and then get unfairly clobbered on Trade. Change is coming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2018





