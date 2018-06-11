A federal judge has shut down a Ripley, Mississippi, pharmaceutical company, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

The Justice Department and FDA alleged that Delta Pharma distributed potentially dangerous drugs because they were made in unsanitary conditions for more than a decade. Those conditions led to medicines being contaminated or adulterated, the two agencies said.

Investigators noted numerous unsanitary practices including using tubes that may not have been sterilized to process drugs. Delta also did not take steps to ensure chemicals or particles from the tubes would contaminate the medicines, according to court documents.

“Compounding pharmacies have a responsibility to ensure that they process and label drugs in a manner that ensures the safety and quality of such drugs,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Chad A. Readler of the Justice Department’s Civil Division.

Tommy T. Simpson, president of Delta Pharma, declined to comment when contacted by The Washington Times.

Judge Neal B. Biggers of the Northern District of Mississippi issued the permanent injunction after concluding the company violated the Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act. The ruling bars Delta, Mr. Simpson and Vice President Charles Michael Harrison from manufacturing and distributing drugs until they comply with the FDA’s remedial measures.





