Biscayne Park, Florida’s former police chief and two former officers were charged by federal prosecutors Monday with framing a 16-year-old for four unsolved murders in a bizarre scheme to keep perfect the town’s record for catching criminals.

Raimundo Artesiano, the former police chief, and ex-officers Charlie Dayoub and Raul Fernandez were indicted on a host of civil rights charges. If convicted, the three could each face up to 11 years in prison.

Prosecutors say Mr. Artesiano and the two officers conspired to frame a juvenile only identified by the initials T.D. for four burglaries. There was “no evidence and lawful basis” to support the charges, according to the indictment.

The three police officials framed the youth in order to keep the department’s burglary clearance rate perfect, prosecutors said. Mr. Artesiano even bragged at a local city council meeting that his department had solved all of the burglaries they investigated.

The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are investigating the case.





Copyright © 2018 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.