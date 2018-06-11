Darren Rebelez, president of the International House of Pancakes, said Monday IHOP is becoming IHOb, the International House of Burgers.

The first IHOb will open on the west coast, but breakfast fans should not worry because he said they’ll still offer their famous pancakes.

“We are always going to have pancakes on the menu,” Mr. Rebelez told Fox News. “But America loves burgers and America loves IHOP and we thought this was a fantastic combination.”





