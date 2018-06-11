Presidential daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, both White House advisers, saw their assets rise by tens of millions of dollars during President Trump’s first year in office, financial disclosure records show.

Ms. Trump made $3.9 million in profit last year off her stake in the Trump International Hotel while receiving at least $5 million from businesses connected to her personal brand, the records show. She also reported taking in about $2 million in pay and severance from a firm called the Trump Payroll Corp.

In addition, Ms. Trump received $289,000 as an advance for her book, “Women Who Work,” published last year. She donated the money to a charitable trust she oversees to make grants to organizations that empower and educate women and girls.

Her husband saw the minimum value of his assets rise in 2017, reaching at least $174 million, up from a minimum of about $137 billion that he reported in March 2017. Due to the range of assets required in the reporting format, it’s difficult to tell whether Mr. Kushner’s overall net worth was higher or lower.

Combined, Ivanka Trump and her husband reported at least $229 million in assets in 2017, up from a previous minimum of $203 million.

The federal government requires high-ranking federal employees to file the financial disclosure forms each year in May.





