Multiple news outlets reported that there was an active shooter inside the Justice Department on Monday afternoon, but it appears to have been a hoax.

Video posted by NBC showed law enforcement approaching the Justice Department building, which lies off Pennsylvania Avenue between the White House and Congress.

But Fox 5 DC reported that there was no sign of an active shooter.

“Police say scene at DOJ cleared, no sign of active shooter. Authorities say call was made by ‘third party’,” the channel’s Twitter feed reported.

Both ABC-7 and NewsChannel 8 reported similarly.

“Police source says this was likely some kind of hoax call,” reported Evan Lambert of Fox 5 DC.

Although the shooting report appears to be a hoax, the Justice Department remains locked down as of 5:30 with no one allowed in or out of the building commonly called Main Justice.

• Jeff Mordock contributed to this report.





